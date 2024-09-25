88 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy is most active in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 88. The occupiers are attacking especially actively in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

The situation in the north

The enemy does not stop using artillery and aircraft on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The areas of Mazepivka, Liubymivka, Hremiachka, Kamianska Sloboda, Popivka, Stukalivka and Vovkivka came under enemy fire. Enemy aircraft also struck in the areas of Obody, Iskryvshchyna, Hravske and Richky, dropping ten guided missiles. According to the available information, the enemy conducted ten air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using 20 GABs.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Three combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack near Vovchansk. Two firefights near Tykhe are still ongoing.

Our troops repelled three assault attacks near Lozova and Kruhliakivka in the Kupiansk direction. A battle is taking place near Synkivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Novosadove and Bilohorivka. Since the beginning of the day, there have been seven combat engagements in this direction, three of which are still ongoing.

Invaders are actively using aviation in the Siversk direction. Siversk came under attack by GAB, and Fedorivka was also hit by free-flight aerial rockets.

Fighting continues in the areas of Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka in the Kramatorsk direction, where the enemy is trying to push Ukrainian defenders back.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions six times with the support of attack and bomber aircraft. Currently, fighting continues near Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

The hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk direction. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove and Kostiantynivka. So far, the enemy has made 33 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

In the Kurakhove direction, seven combat engagements continue in the areas of Tsukuryne, Hirnyk and Heorhiivka. Eleven enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Vremivka direction, four enemy assaults were repelled near Vuhledar and Vodiane, and four enemy attacks are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

Three unsuccessful enemy attacks in the Orikhiv direction were repelled by our defenders. The invaders are actively using aviation in the areas of Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupier launched air strikes on Kherson and Burhunka, using aerial bombs and unguided missiles.

