Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 646,400 people (+1250 per day), 8815 tanks, 18,549 artillery systems, 17,304 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 646,400 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.09.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 646400 (+1250) people,

tanks - 8815 (+15) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 17304 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 18549 (+74) units,

MLRS - 1199 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 952 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 15879 (+115),

cruise missiles - 2595 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 25248 (+73) units,

special equipment - 3168 (+13)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.