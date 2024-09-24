Occupier leaves wounded Russian soldier, who was hit by Azov fighters. VIDEO
The operator of an attack UAV of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade hit two enemy infantrymen who were heading to their positions in full kit with accurate drops.
As a result of the hit, one of the occupiers' stocks of smoke ammunition caught fire. After that, he left his wounded comrade to die and fled, Censor.NET reports.
