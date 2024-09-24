ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11437 visitors online
News Video War
3 844 1

SOF fighters destroy Russian BMP-3 in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the ALASTOR special forces unit of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Sicheslavska brigade destroyed a Russian BMP-3 in the Pokrovske direction in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Read more: Russians launch 8 FAB-250s at Kharkiv: houses and food industry enterprise are damaged, three people are killed

Author: 

elimination (5047) 25th Separate Airborne Brigade (52) APC_ (299)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 