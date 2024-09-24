SOF fighters destroy Russian BMP-3 in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the ALASTOR special forces unit of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Sicheslavska brigade destroyed a Russian BMP-3 in the Pokrovske direction in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

