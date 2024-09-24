Russians launch 8 FAB-250s at Kharkiv: houses and food industry enterprise are damaged, three people are killed

On 24 September, in the afternoon, Russian troops fired 8 FAB-250s at residential areas of Kharkiv. Three people were killed and 24 injured.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"According to preliminary information, today the enemy fired 8 FAB-250s at residential areas of Kharkiv.

One of the strikes hit a civilian food industry enterprise. Information about one person killed at the enterprise has been confirmed. Two more are in other places of arrival," he wrote.

It is noted that two people are currently trapped under the rubble of a house in the Kyiv district. A search and rescue operation is underway.

As a reminder, on 24 September 2024, it was reported that Russian troops were bombing residential areas of Kharkiv.

Later it became known that the shelling killed 3 people and injured more than 20.