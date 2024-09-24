FAB strike on Kharkiv: 3 killed, over 34 wounded (updated). VIDEO

Currently, it is known about three casualties and more than 30 wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, Sinegubov reported that the number of victims had increased to five.

"At least three of the wounded are in serious condition. There were hits on residential high-rise buildings," he informed.

According to the RMA, people are trapped under the rubble.

"One of the high-rise buildings was hit directly," the head of the region added.

Updated information

"One person was killed. At least 15 people were injured," Syniehubov said at 4.09 p.m. Later, the head of the region reported a second victim.

"The death toll has increased to three people. The rubble is being cleared," he said at 16.16.

"At the moment, we have 22 injured," Syniehubov said at 16.45.

As of 17:14, Terekhov reported 24 injured. He wrote: "There were 82 people living in the most damaged entrance of the building in Kyiv district. We are now trying to contact all of them to find out if there are people under the rubble."

As of 17-56, Syniehubov said: "Three people were killed and 28 civilians were injured in today's shelling of Kharkiv.

The youngest injured is a 17-year-old girl. The oldest is 87 years old.

Most of the victims are in moderate condition. Four people are in serious condition. Three people are in surgery. All are being provided with the necessary medical care."

At 18:01, the head of the RMA said that the number of victims had increased to 31.

As of 8:03 p.m., the number of wounded as a result of the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv has increased to 34. This was reported by Ihor Terekhov.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the afternoon of 24 September 2024, Russians bombed residential areas of Kharkiv.