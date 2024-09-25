Russia’s troops tried to advance near Heorhiivka and Tsukuryne and break into our defense in Lyman sector - General Staff

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.

In total, 154 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, as well as 75 air strikes, including 123 KABs. In addition, it carried out almost 5,000 attacks, including 178 from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged about 1,700 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Malushyne, Richky, Yastrubyne, Sosnivka, Sumy, Brusky, Kindrativka, Pavlivka, Nova Sloboda, Kozache, Shalyhyne, Bilovody, Bezdryk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Petropavlivsk, Kupiansk, Senkove, Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka, Mykolaivka, Novoyehorivka, Andriivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Druzhba, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandropil, Zoriane, Zelene Pole, Kliuchove, Bohoyavlenka, Novokamianka, Sukhanove, Khreschenivka.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two enemy control points, 20 areas of personnel concentration, three air defense systems and one enemy artillery system.

It is recalled that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1250 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 15 tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 74 artillery systems, one MLRS, 115 operational and tactical UAVs, 73 vehicles and 13 pieces of special equipment.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted three assaults near the city of Vovchansk. In addition, enemy aircraft struck residential areas of Kharkiv with seven KABs, causing damage to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In the Kupyansk sector, 12 attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near Synkivka, Andriivka, Kruhliakivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 22 times. They tried to break into our defense near Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske, Makiivka, Novosadove and Zarichne.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked ten times in the areas of Kalynivka, Mynkivka, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

"In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 12 attacks in the direction of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and near New York," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, in the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 25 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Marynivka and Zelene Pole. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Novotoretske.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Heorhiivka and Tsukuryne. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Dalne, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Zhelanne Druhe.

"In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made eight attacks on our positions in the areas of Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane and Pavlivka. He actively used bomber jets to attack the area," the General Staff added.

Situation in the south

In the Huliapillia sector, Russian invaders fired unguided aerial missiles at Bilohiria.

Three times, the invaders tried unsuccessfully to push the units of the Defense Forces from their positions in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

"The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. The enemy's aircraft continues to level its villages and cities to the ground. Over the past 24 hours, Russian aircraft launched thirteen air strikes with nineteen KABs on their own territory," the statement said.

Situation in the north

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

