The situation around Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast is critical and is continuing to deteriorate.

As noted, Russian troops are trying to surround the settlement, and at the same time, they are simply levelling it to the ground with artillery and KABs.

"And this is another footage that needs to be shown to our partners - while political discussions about restrictions and permits are underway, the Katsaps are simply destroying entire towns and villages with aircraft bombs from planes that should be destroyed, but are not," DeepState emphasises.

According to Forbes, the 72nd Mechanised Brigade may be surrounded near Vuhledar.

As a reminder, according to DeepState analysts, as of 23 September, the enemy advanced near New York, Tsukuryno, Hirnyk, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Toretsk. It was also reported that the invaders were trying to surround Vuhledar.

On the morning of 24 September, social media reported that the enemy had allegedly broken through from the flank near Vuhledar, but there is no official confirmation of this information.





"Vuhledar. Since five in the morning, we have been recording active Russian aircraft in the direction of Vuhledar/Kurakhove. Launches over the Mariupol and Volnovakha districts," Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote in his telegram channel.

As of the morning of 24 September, the General Staff reported that the enemy had made eight attempts to seize our positions near Pavlivka and Vuhledar in the Vremivsk sector of Donetsk region.