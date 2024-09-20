Soldiers of 72nd SMB show results of their work in August in Vuhledar direction. VIDEO
Results of the work of the soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Black Zaporizhzhia Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vuhledar direction.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
This footage shows only a small fraction of the destroyed Russian armoured vehicles and enemy personnel over the past month.
In August, soldiers of the 72nd Brigade destroyed:
- 664 occupiers
- 3 tanks
- 34 AFVs
- 3 MTLBs
- 6 ATs
- 33 motorcycles
Damaged:
- 4 tanks
- 25 AFVs
- 1MTLB
- 9 ATs
- 11 motorcycles
