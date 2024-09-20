Soldiers of 72nd SMB show results of their work in August in Vuhledar direction. VIDEO

Results of the work of the soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Black Zaporizhzhia Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vuhledar direction.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

This footage shows only a small fraction of the destroyed Russian armoured vehicles and enemy personnel over the past month.

In August, soldiers of the 72nd Brigade destroyed:

664 occupiers

3 tanks

34 AFVs

3 MTLBs

6 ATs

33 motorcycles

Read more: Two people killed and at least five wounded as result of Russian strikes on Ivashky and Kivsharivka in Kharkiv region

Damaged: