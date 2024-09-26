Polish Foreign Ministry: Volyn tragedy issue could have bad impact on relations with Ukraine

The complex issues of common history do not negate Poland's support for Ukraine's European integration, but the topic of the exhumation of Polish victims in Ukraine has a negative impact on Polish-Ukrainian relations, and Russia is taking advantage of it.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland in response to a request from LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

Poland will use its EU presidency to put pressure on Ukraine over the Volyn tragedy, the Polish edition Onet wrote on September 19, citing anonymous sources in the Foreign Ministry. In January 2025, Poland will chair the EU Council, which will allow it to play a key role in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Read more: Support for Ukraine will not "provoke" Putin, but will end war - heads of foreign affairs of Czech Republic and Poland

"The unresolved historical issues between our countries do not determine our support for Ukraine, in particular with regard to EU accession," the Polish Foreign Ministry assured, "but the readiness for an open and honest discussion based on facts and for ensuring a decent burial for all those killed is an element of the identity of the EU, of which Ukraine will become a member.

Without Kyiv's concrete actions, this unilateral approach to common history will increasingly burden bilateral relations, Polish diplomats believe.

Read more: Poland will use its EU presidency to put pressure on Ukraine regarding Volyn tragedy - mass media

"The issue of finding and exhuming Polish victims in Ukraine remains an unresolved problem. It has a great potential for a negative impact on our relations, and Russia is taking advantage of this," the Polish Foreign Ministry responded.