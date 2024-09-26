British government increases plan of supplies for Ukraine of AS90 SPAGs up to 16 units

The UK government intends to exceed its commitment to deliver 12 AS90 self-propelled artillery guns within 100 days of taking office. Currently, 16 units are planned to be supplied to Ukraine: 10 SPAGs have already been handed over, and six more will be supplied in the coming weeks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Artillery plays a vital role in providing cover for Ukrainian troops and destroying key Russian targets," the statement said.

The government recalled that the UK has pledged £3 billion a year for military support to Ukraine until 2030/31 and as long as it is needed.

The British government also announced the creation of a new joint department of the Ministry of Defense and FCDO Ukraine, headed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey, which will integrate expertise and help develop a new whole-of-government approach to Ukraine.

