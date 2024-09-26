Germany approves additional €400 million for military aid to Ukraine. Money will be used to purchase air defense systems, ammunition and drones

The Bundestag has approved the government's proposal to increase funding for military support for Ukraine by about 400 million euros.

This is stated on the website of the German federal government, Censor.NET reports.

On Wednesday, September 25, the Bundestag approved an increase in funding for military support for Ukraine by about 400 million euros.

It is noted that these funds will allow additional purchases of air defense equipment, tanks, drones, ammunition and spare parts, which will effectively strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the defense of the country.

In addition, it is reported that Germany will provide an additional 170 million euros in the short term to rebuild Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Russia's invasive war has caused enormous damage to Ukrainian cities and infrastructure," the German federal government said in a statement.

As reported by Reuters on September 19, Germany plans to approve 397 million euros in immediate military aid to Ukraine due to the "steady deterioration of the military situation" at the front.

The day before, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also expressed hope that the federal government would release additional funds for arms supplies to Ukraine.

