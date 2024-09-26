General Staff: 106 combat engagements took place in frontline, tense situation in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions

As of 4 p.m., 106 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The enemy does not stop using artillery and aircraft in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Today, artillery and mortar shelling hit the towns of Bachivsk, Bila Bereza, Bobylivka, Sydorivka, Vilna Sloboda, Obody, Bachivsk, Stara Huta, Bilovody, Khotiivka, Leonivka and Vidrodzhenivske. In addition, the Russians conducted air strikes with GABs on Atynske, Bilany, Khrapivshchyna and Kozachke.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Two combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction. The enemy stormed the defensive lines of our units near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, 18 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted offensive actions near Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka. Five invaders' attacks are currently underway.

Hostilities in Donbas

There were 11 combat engagements in the Lyman direction. The enemy attacked near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske. Three enemy attacks are currently underway. In addition, the invaders launched four air strikes on Serebrianka, Nadiia and Raihorodok.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four Russian offensives near Bilohorivka, Spirne and Verkhnokamianske, where one battle is currently underway. The situation is under control of our troops.

Eight firefights took place in the Kramatorsk direction. Militants tried to storm our positions near Minkivka, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians tried to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Leonidivka. Three combat engagements were completed, four are ongoing. In addition, the aggressor's aircraft dropped GABs near Kleban-Byk and Petrivka and launched 14 free-flight aerial rockets at Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 26 assault operations in the areas of Zelene Pole, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Selydove and Marynivka. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 24 attacks, two battles are ongoing. Enemy losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 23 times near Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druhe, Heorhiivka, Mykolaivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Eighteen attempts to advance were repelled, five are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy stormed our positions near Vodiane, Katerynivka and Bohoiavlenka five times. Four battles are over, one is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, there were no combat engagements, but with the involvement of aviation, the invaders shelled Bilohiria and Huliaipole with free-flight aerial rockets.

Two firefights took place in the Orikhiv direction. The enemy conducted an offensive in the area of Robotyne. It was unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched an air strike on Kozatske, using 10 free-flight aerial rockets.

In other directions, the operational situation remained unchanged.