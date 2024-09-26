Russians hit private house and wooded area in Kharkiv with GABs: It is known about four victims (updated)

Today, on September 26, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, hitting a private residential building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"The occupiers hit a private residential building in Kharkiv with a GAB. At the moment, there are no casualties," he wrote.

Earlier, he reported that the occupiers were conducting strikes and urged residents of Kharkiv and the district to stay in shelters.

In addition, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported explosions in the city.

"There was an explosion in Kharkiv. Be careful! There may be repeated launches of the GABs!" the message reads.

Updated information

Later, Syniehubov clarified that the occupiers hit a private residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a GAB. Later, he said that the enemy had struck with three GABs.

Two more strikes were preliminarily in a wooded area. The inspection is ongoing.

One of the GABs hit the ground, damaging two private houses and an outbuilding. The roof of the house is on fire.

According to Terekhov, there are three preliminary reports of injuries as a result of the hits in Kharkiv. All three have shrapnel wounds.

"Two women suffered from numerous cuts with glass, a man has an acute stress reaction," he added later.

At 5:33 p.m., Sinegubov reported four injured.

"At this moment, emergency medics have provided assistance to four victims, two of whom suffered an acute stress reaction. Two more women were injured by glass, one of them was hospitalized," he wrote.