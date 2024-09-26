Shelling of Ukraine over day: 6 civilians were killed, almost 50 were injured. PHOTO

Over the past day and at night on 26 September, Russian forces shelled 13 regions of Ukraine. They attacked with drones and missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Dnipropetrovsk region

Since the evening of 25 September, the Nikopol region has been under Russian attacks, said the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak

"The aggressor attacked the district centre and the Marhanets community. They used UAVs, heavy artillery and "Grad" multiple rocket launchers. No one was killed or injured," the statement said.

Donetsk region

The enemy shelled 17 localities in Donetsk region yesterday, killing 4 people and wounding 19 others. A total of 2,807 hostile attacks were registered along the frontline and in the residential sector.

The explosions took place in the cities of Vuhledar, Hirnyk, Ukrainsk, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Pokrovsk and Siversk.

In addition, the Russians fired at Novoekonomichne, Bohoyavlenka, Dibrova, Dronivka, Zvirove, Nykanorivka, Novopavlivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Orikhuvatka and Torske.

Kharkiv region

Kharkiv region continues to suffer from Russian shelling. In particular, Ivashky came under Russian fire, with one person injured.

In the village of Prykolotne, grass was burning as a result of occupiers' air strike. Windows, the roof of a residential building and the roof of a warehouse were also damaged. In the village of Duvanka, private houses and outbuildings were damaged by artillery shelling. An outbuilding in Varvarivka was on fire. Outside of Bohuslavka, pine litter was on fire as a result of Russian shelling.

Sumy region

Occupants killed a man in Sumy region. A total of 171 attacks from various types of weapons were recorded. Eight private houses, an outbuilding, a car, and a gas distribution pipeline were damaged. Dry vegetation also caught fire.

Chernihiv region

Over the past day, Russians attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi region once again, the head of the RMA, Vyacheslav Chaus said. There were nine explosions. The enemy probably used a 120 mm mortar.

In another village, Semenivka community, agricultural equipment and houses were damaged by Russian shells.

A total of 21 attacks on villages in the Chernihiv region were made over the last day.

Zaporizhzhia region

Late in the evening on 25 September, the occupiers carried out five air strikes (previously - with KABs ) on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of one of the strikes, an apartment building was damaged by a blast wave and debris. Another hit occurred near a private house.

"Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims has increased to 10 people, two of them are hospitalised," the National Police said.

Mykolaiv region

Seven drones were shot down overnight in Mykolaiv region. As a result of the Russian attack, the energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region was damaged. There were power cuts across the region.

Luhansk region

Over 60 drones were sent by Russian occupiers to the de-occupied villages of Luhansk region over the past day. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Military District Administration Artem Lysohor.

"31 attacks were made with mortars and artillery in the area of Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka, 20 - near Balka Zhuravka and Makiivka. The enemy sent 61 drones in the direction of these settlements," the statement said.

It is noted that the invaders fired 118 times towards the fortifications of Ukrainian defenders and surrounding villages. In particular, the Russians fired twice at Zhuravka Balka from a multiple launch rocket system.

Kherson region

Over the last day, 24 localities came under hostile fire.

The Russian military hit critical infrastructure facilities, administrative buildings, cultural and medical institutions, agricultural enterprises and shops; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 9 multi-storey buildings and 20 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a mobile phone tower, a gas pipeline, a warehouse, garages, agricultural machinery, company and private cars.

Kyiv and the region

On the night of 26 September, Russians attempted to strike Kyiv with combat drones once again. Debris was seen falling in the Pechersk district of the capital, where apartment buildings and cars parked nearby were damaged.

Two people, including a child, were injured.

In the Kyiv region, no critical or residential infrastructure was hit as a result of the Russian attack.

In one of the settlements, windows in one of the apartments of a multi-storey building were damaged as a result of the fall of the drone debris. A 66-year-old woman was injured.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

At night, during an air raid alert, Prykarpattia came under enemy attack. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged. Part of Ivano-Frankivsk was left without electricity.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the facility.

Khmelnytskyi region

At night, Russians attacked Khmelnytskyi region with drones. Air defence forces destroyed five "shaheds", the head of the RMA, Serhii Tiurin said.

The Russian attack damaged an outbuilding on the territory of a private household in the region. There were also missile attacks on infrastructure facilities in the region. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage.

Odesa region

Last night, Russian occupants attacked Odesa region with four Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the Black Sea.

Air defence forces worked extremely hard, and most of the enemy targets were destroyed. A 62-year-old woman died as a result of a rocket attack in Odesa district.

