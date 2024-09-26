At night, enemy attacked Odesa region with missiles and drones, woman was killed

Russian invaders attacked Odesa region with missiles and drones at night. Air defense forces destroyed most of the enemy targets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper.

"A 62-year-old woman died as a result of a missile attack in Odesa district. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends," he said in a statement.

The missile attack also damaged buildings and cars, caused a fire on dry grass, and rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

In the morning, the enemy attacked Odesa region with drones: there were no deaths or injuries, and no significant damage to infrastructure was recorded.

As a reminder, on the night of September 26, explosions were heard in Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk region. Air defense operations were also reported in Khmelnytskyi region.

See more: Consequences of enemy missile attack on Odesa district, where couple was killed. PHOTOS