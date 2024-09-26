"Shahed" attack: explosions rang out in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Khmelnytskyi region

On the night of September 26, explosions were heard in Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. The work of the Air Defense Forces was also reported in Khmelnytskyi region.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

According to Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv CMA, explosions rang out several times in the capital during the night. The anti-aircraft defense worked against enemy drones.

Mayor Vitaly Klychko also reported on the work of the Air Defense Forces in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

At 3:14 a.m. an air alert was announced in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. And already around 4 in the morning, local residents heard the sounds of explosions.

"Our anti-aircraft defense worked at night, thank you to the defenders! The most important thing is that people were not injured. We see that the enemy is striking all over Ukraine, his target is civilian infrastructure," Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv later wrote.

On the night of September 26, powerful explosions rang out in Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region, reports Suspilne and local Telegram channels.

Before the explosions in Khmelnytskyi, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned about the movement of drones in the direction of Starokostiantyniv.