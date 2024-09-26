Day in Donetsk region: 17 settlements came under hostile fire, 4 people were killed and 19 others were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 2,807 enemy strikes were recorded in Donetsk region along the frontline and in the residential sector. Explosions were heard in 17 settlements.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Over the past day, Russians attacked Vuhledar, Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Siversk, Novoekonomichne, the villages of Bohoyavlenka, Dibrova, Dronivka, Zvirove, Nykanorivka, Novopavlivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Orikhuvatka, and Torske.

Volnovakha district

In Novoukrainka of the Vuhledar community, 4 houses were damaged. In Bohoyavlenka, 13 private houses were damaged

Pokrovsk district

In Hirnyk, a drone strike killed one person and injured another, and damaged a private house.

In Bilytske of the Dobropillia community, 2 multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged. An enterprise and a house were damaged in the Pokrovsk community. In Pokrovsk, the occupiers hit a civilian car with a drone - a civilian was injured. Marinska and Hrodivska communities are under constant shelling.

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged in Lyman, another one in Torske; three houses were destroyed in Zarichne. Russian troops struck Orikhuvatka with three "FAB-250" bombs with UMPK modules, damaging a critical infrastructure facility. In Illinivska community, 13 facilities were damaged: 10 in Tarasivka and 3 in Oleksandro-Kalynove.

Kostiantynivka survived 6 strikes by three FABs, artillery and drones. A civilian was wounded. 2 apartment blocks and a private house, a shop, an administrative building, a petrol station, and 10 civilian cars were damaged.

Russians dropped two "FAB-250" bombs with UMPK modules on Kramatorsk, killing two civilians: an 87-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man. 16 civilians were injured, including three children: a 15-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 10 (daughters of the deceased man). 19 apartment buildings and 13 civilian cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Chasovoyarska community, 5 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged.

A person was wounded and a multi-storey building was damaged in Toretsk.

There was a casualty in Dronivka, which was shelled by the enemy with artillery.

