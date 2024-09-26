About 460 people remain in Chasiv Yar. Almost no volunteers come to city anymore - head of CMA Chaus

The entire territory of the Chasiv Yar community is under fire control of the enemy. Most of the private sector of the city was burned with phosphorus, destroyed by artillery and MLRS.

Serhii Chaus, the head of the City Military Administration of Chasiv Yar, told about this on Espresso, Censor.NET reports.

"At this time, about 460 people remain in the territory of the entire community, they are scattered throughout the territory, but still remain in the city. People's lives are actually supported for the moment only by the humanitarian aid that we manage to deliver to the city: humanitarian bread, food sets, sometimes there may also be household chemicals.

Shops and services in the city actually do not work, only at a certain level our utility service, but, as you understand, this is the minimum. We are pumping water, part of the point of invincibility is working in a limited mode, but in fact the city is now very, very damaged," he said.

According to the head of the CMA, volunteers hardly come to the city anymore, sometimes one can come, but "lately it is more and more difficult to do, and much more risky."

The enemy is firing FPV drones

"There are adults left there who have the ability to think for themselves, we warned and are warning now that there may come a time when it will simply be impossible to drive in, and even evacuation may also be impossible. Because when the front is approaching, when the battle line is a few tens of meters away, I'm sorry, a normal person simply won't go there. A person with a strong spirit can come in there, it can be the military," Chaus emphasized.

The head of the MBA said that the city is oversaturated with hostile drones that operate on everything that moves: cars, heavy equipment, bicycles, people moving through the city.

"A large number of cases when FPVs were used against civilians. The extreme case last week, when an FPV flew right into a person, she lost her hand, thank God, she survived. People have been warned more than once," Serhii Chaus noted.

The private sector of Chasiv Yar has been burned

He also emphasized that the entire territory of the community is under the control of the enemy and is under fire from mortars.

"The entire territory of the community is under fire control of the enemy. Even now, any part of the city can be covered with mortar fire. If we talk about the Zhovtnevy, Novy microdistricts - they are actually destroyed, most of it is the private sector - it has been burned down. It was burned by phosphorus, hail, destroyed by artillery and MLRS. Only a few people remain there, and it is simply impossible to get there," added the head of the MBA.

Earlier, the press service officer of the Roman Dashkevich 26th Artillery Brigade Oleg Kalashnikov stated that 90% of the territory of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.