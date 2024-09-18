ENG
Soldiers of 24th SMB stopped enemy assault and filmed suicide of occupier in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO 18+

An assault group of Russian invaders decided to cross the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal again and attack the positions of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo.

The Russians' attack was stopped by FPV drones and drops, and the survivors ran back to the canal.

One of the invaders decided to pretend to be dead, but realizing that his plan would not work, he shot himself with his own assault rifle, Censor.NET reports.

