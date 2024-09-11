Russian soldier put bullet through his forehead on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" filmed the suicide of an occupier.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian shot himself: he took the muzzle of the gun, put it to his head and pulled the trigger.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupier puts grenade under his head and commits suicide on battlefield. VIDEO 18+