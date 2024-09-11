Occupier puts grenade under his head and commits suicide on battlefield. VIDEO 18+
A wounded occupier put a grenade under his head and killed himself after a Ukrainian drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the Russian's "self-denazification" was published on social media.
"The dropped ammunition from the FPV drone made the Russian occupier remember the first and most basic lesson of commanders about self-denazification. Without hesitation, he puts the grenade under his head, saving ammunition for the aerial reconnaissance unit of the 'Black Swan' strike UAVs of the 225th Assault Battalion," the commentary to the publication reads.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
