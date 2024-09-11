ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13418 visitors online
News Video War
11 126 35

Occupier puts grenade under his head and commits suicide on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

A wounded occupier put a grenade under his head and killed himself after a Ukrainian drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the Russian's "self-denazification" was published on social media.

"The dropped ammunition from the FPV drone made the Russian occupier remember the first and most basic lesson of commanders about self-denazification. Without hesitation, he puts the grenade under his head, saving ammunition for the aerial reconnaissance unit of the 'Black Swan' strike UAVs of the 225th Assault Battalion," the commentary to the publication reads.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Russian invader did not wait for Ukrainian drone attack and shot himself with assault rifle. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8990) suicide_ (134)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 