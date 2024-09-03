ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16226 visitors online
News Video War
10 592 18

Russian invader did not wait for Ukrainian drone attack and shot himself with assault rifle. VIDEO

In Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, our fighters "burnt out" the Russian invader from the enemy's hideout, but the occupier did not live long in the open.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian did not wait for the Ukrainian drone to attack and shoot himself: he put the muzzle of the gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger.

Watch more: Russian soldier puts muzzle of rifle in his mouth and commits suicide. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) suicide_ (134)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 