Russian invader did not wait for Ukrainian drone attack and shot himself with assault rifle. VIDEO
In Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, our fighters "burnt out" the Russian invader from the enemy's hideout, but the occupier did not live long in the open.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian did not wait for the Ukrainian drone to attack and shoot himself: he put the muzzle of the gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger.
