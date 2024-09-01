Russian soldier puts muzzle of rifle in his mouth and commits suicide. VIDEO
A Russian soldier committed suicide - the occupier shot himself on the battlefield, pointing the muzzle of his assault rifle at his mouth. This was filmed by the pilots of the Bohomoly and Smillyky UAV units of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade.
According to Censor.NET, the moment when the hijacker pulls the trigger of the machine gun was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
