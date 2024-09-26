Russians changed construction of air bombs, now they can reach Zaporizhzhia city center - Defense Forces

Russian invaders have made some changes to the modification of guided aerial bombs. Now, these UAVs can reach the center of Zaporizhzhia.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, said this on one of the TV channels, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Indeed, the Russians have made certain changes to the design of aircraft bombs, the platforms they launch, and today they are able to hit with these guided aircraft bombs not only settlements near the front line. These bombs are already starting to reach the center of Zaporizhzhia," said Voloshyn.

He noted that such cities as Kramatorsk and Kharkiv are also suffering from modernized enemy bombs.

According to Voloshyn, the invaders currently have a sufficient number of such bombs.

