ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11791 visitors online
News War
7 161 30

Russians changed construction of air bombs, now they can reach Zaporizhzhia city center - Defense Forces

Росіяни зміни конструкцію в КАБах

Russian invaders have made some changes to the modification of guided aerial bombs. Now, these UAVs can reach the center of Zaporizhzhia.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, said this on one of the TV channels, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Indeed, the Russians have made certain changes to the design of aircraft bombs, the platforms they launch, and today they are able to hit with these guided aircraft bombs not only settlements near the front line. These bombs are already starting to reach the center of Zaporizhzhia," said Voloshyn.

He noted that such cities as Kramatorsk and Kharkiv are also suffering from modernized enemy bombs.

According to Voloshyn, the invaders currently have a sufficient number of such bombs.

Read more: At night, ruscists hit residential area and enterprise in Zaporizhzhia. 10 people were wounded, including 14-year-old boy (updated)

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (506) Southern Defence Forces (218) GAB (248)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 