At night, ruscists hit residential area and enterprise in Zaporizhzhia. 10 people were wounded, including 14-year-old boy (updated)

At night, the Russian invaders shelled Zaporizhzhia, hitting residential buildings and the territory of an industrial enterprise. Private houses were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Four women, two men and a 14-year-old boy were injured. Emergency workers and utility companies are working at the sites of the hits," the statement said.

On the evening of 24 September, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with KABs, wounding 7 people. Later, the press centre of the State Emergency Service published a photo of the aftermath of the attack.

See more: One woman is in extremely critical condition due to Russian KAB attack on Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

The number of victims has increased to 10, Fedorov said.

"The number of victims has increased to 10. One wounded is in hospital," he said in a statement.