7 people were wounded in another shelling in Zaporizhzhia (updated)

On the evening of 24 September, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with MRLS, wounding 6 people.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

The occupants shelled Komunarskyi district of the city. Private houses were destroyed as a result of the attack.

"Six people were injured, two of them are in hospital. Four of the injured refused to be hospitalised," Fedorov added.

As of 00:27 on 25 September, the number of victims increased to 7.







See more: Strike in Zaporizhzhia: enemy conducts six air strikes, 7 people are wounded. PHOTOS