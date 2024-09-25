7 people were wounded in another shelling in Zaporizhzhia (updated)
On the evening of 24 September, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with MRLS, wounding 6 people.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.
The occupants shelled Komunarskyi district of the city. Private houses were destroyed as a result of the attack.
"Six people were injured, two of them are in hospital. Four of the injured refused to be hospitalised," Fedorov added.
As of 00:27 on 25 September, the number of victims increased to 7.
