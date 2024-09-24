Strike in Zaporizhzhia: enemy conducts six air strikes, 7 people are wounded. PHOTOS

According to preliminary data, the Russian invaders launched six attacks with KABs in Zaporizhzhia and the region. Seven people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"A 47-year-old man was killed and his 83-year-old mother was wounded as a result of a hit to a private house in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The family's house was completely destroyed," the statement said.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, an air strike hit a private yard, injuring a 15-year-old boy. A 13-year-old girl was injured in Komunarskiy district.

"The enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished, and one employee of the company was injured," Fedorov said.

He noted that as a result of the Russian shelling, more than 70 apartment buildings, social facilities and infrastructure in Shevchenkivskyi, Oleksandrivskyi and Komunarskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged.

"Eight air strikes hit Komyshuvakha. So far, there has been no information about casualties," Fedorov added.

As a reminder, on the night of 24 September, Russian invaders once again attacked the regions of Ukraine with attack drones. explosions were heard in some regions.

