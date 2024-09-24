ENG
Strike in Zaporizhzhia: Children are among wounded. PHOTOS

On 23 September, between 22:30 and 23:00, the Russian army conducted another series of strikes (the type of munitions is being investigated) on the city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Zaporizhzhia region.

"Preliminary hits were recorded on civilian infrastructure. Residential buildings and outbuildings caught fire in the private sector. Currently, there is information about a dead man and four wounded people, including two children," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that on the evening of 23 September, explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region.

At 22:52, Ivan Fedorov reported repeated explosions.

On 23 September in the afternoon, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region. The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured.

In the evening of 22 September, Russian occupants also attacked Zaporizhzhia. As of 23 September, 22 people were reported injured, including a 15-year-old boy.

