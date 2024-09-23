In Kharkiv region, Russians smash down cemetery with air strikes, fire starts. PHOTOS

In the evening of Monday, 23 September, Russian invaders attacked the village of Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. One munition hit the cemetery, while the second UAV struck the territory of a gardening society near the cemetery.

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.

According to investigators, the hostile attack took place around 5:40 p.m.

One hit was recorded on the territory of the cemetery. Grass and plantings caught fire over an area of 300 square metres.

The second Russian GAB struck the territory of a garden society near the cemetery. As a result of the hit, the grass over an area of 3 hectares caught fire.

As of 7:50 p.m., there was no information on casualties.

The police documented the consequences of the hostile attacks. Law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

