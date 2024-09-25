Consequences of enemy’s attack on Zaporizhzhia with KABs. PHOTOS

On 24 September, after 21:00, Russian troops carried out a series of air strikes on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, 7 people were wounded, three of them are in hospital. Four of the victims refused hospitalisation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Rescue operations completed

As noted, one man was rescued from the rubble during the rescue operations. As of 23:55, search and rescue operations have been completed. Information on the consequences and the number of damaged private houses is being clarified.

A total of 35 rescuers and 8 vehicles from the State Emergency Service were involved in the response.

Police officers, explosive experts, volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and other specialised services of the city were working at the scene

