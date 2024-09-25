One woman is in extremely critical condition due to Russian KAB attack on Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

After the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia, one woman is in serious condition in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, three people who suffered as a result of the Russian terrorist attack on Zaporizhzhia remain in medical institutions of the regional centre.

After the night attack, a 48-year-old woman with multiple injuries is in intensive care in an extremely serious condition.











Two children injured in the shelling on 23 September are in the surgery department. Their condition is of moderate severity.

As reported, on the evening of 24 September, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft guns, wounding 7 people. Later, the press centre of the State Emergency Service published a photo of the aftermath of the attack.