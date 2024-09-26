Each region should have at least one military lyceum - Shmyhal

Ukraine seeks to create an extensive network of military lyceums.

This was stated by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting in the Mykolaiv region, Censor.NET reports.

According to Shmyhal, the development of military education is one of the aspects of security.

"In particular, the state seeks to create an extensive network of military lyceums. Each region should have at least one such institution," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal said that the government has already initiated the establishment of a military lyceum in Mykolaiv region. The Ministry of Defense was instructed to consider the possibility of establishing the institution on the basis of the Horokhiv branch of the Nadbuzke Professional Agricultural Lyceum.

"The region has the teaching staff to run such an institution and there is a demand from boys and girls for quality patriotic education. Therefore, we will work in this direction," the Prime Minister summarized.

