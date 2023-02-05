Russians shelled Kherson in morning and hit lyceum. PHOTOS

On the morning of Sunday, February 5, Russian attackers attacked Kherson. They hit the lyceum, a fire started.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service.

"Today, on the morning of February 5, the building of the lyceum in Kherson became another target of the enemy," the message reads.

As a result of shelling on the first floor of the building, a fire broke out in an area of about 100 square meters.

The fire was extinguished by 14 rescuers with the help of 2 units of equipment.

There are no victims or injured.

