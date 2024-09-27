UN Security Council should be reformed and veto should be abandoned - Michel

The President of the European Council Charles Michel has stated the need to reform the UN Security Council and proposed to abandon the veto, which, according to him, blocks its effective work.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

"We need common laws that will be respected by all. In this context, the Security Council must get rid of the veto that paralyzes it. It is no longer representative, it is not legitimate, and it is ineffective and is getting deeper and deeper into a deadlock," Michel said during a speech at a high-level debate at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The President of the European Council noted that since the adoption of the UN Charter in June 1945, the world has faced new dangerous conflicts that require new mechanisms to resolve them.

"We must reform the Security Council, it must become more inclusive. Africa and, as I see it, Latin America, should get permanent seats. In addition, regional organizations should be more involved in decision-making at the UN. They should play an advisory role in the Security Council in matters that concern them," he added.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said that the UN Security Council is outdated, its authority is undermined, and its working methods need to be reformed.

