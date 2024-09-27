Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 649,170 people (+1,370 per day), 8,846 tanks, 18,678 artillery systems, 17,396 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 649,170 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"In connection with the constant arrival of detailed intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the enemy's total losses - cruise missiles.

The total figure has been adjusted, and losses per day are reported in the usual mode," the General Staff said

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.09.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 649,170 (+1,370) people,

tanks ‒ 8846 (+21) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 17,396 (+48) units,

artillery systems – 18,678 (+58) units,

MLRS – 1199 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 961 (+2) units,

aircraft – 369 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 16031 (+85),

cruise missiles ‒ 2608 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 25411 (+58) units,

special equipment ‒ 3192 (+2)

\

Read more: General Staff: 106 combat engagements took place in frontline, tense situation in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions