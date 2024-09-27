Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroy 40 enemy armored vehicles during invasion of occupiers near Pishchane, Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Achilles" unit of the 92nd SAB named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko repelled a mechanised invasion of the occupiers in the Kupiansk direction and destroyed or brought 40 of the enemy's 50 armoured vehicles out of operation.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"On 26.09.2024, the enemy attempted a mechanised assault in the Kupiansk direction near Pishchane. About 50 units of Russian armoured vehicles with troops were moving towards Kolesnykivka and Kruhliakivka. The 92nd SAB's ACHILLES destroyed and damaged 40 pieces of military equipment," the video commentary reads.

