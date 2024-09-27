ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11521 visitors online
News War
16 544 12

Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroy 40 enemy armored vehicles during invasion of occupiers near Pishchane, Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Achilles" unit of the 92nd SAB named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko repelled a mechanised invasion of the occupiers in the Kupiansk direction and destroyed or brought 40 of the enemy's 50 armoured vehicles out of operation.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"On 26.09.2024, the enemy attempted a mechanised assault in the Kupiansk direction near Pishchane. About 50 units of Russian armoured vehicles with troops were moving towards Kolesnykivka and Kruhliakivka. The 92nd SAB's ACHILLES destroyed and damaged 40 pieces of military equipment," the video commentary reads.

Watch more: Occupier disappears in fire after firing point-blank shot at kamikaze drone lying on ground. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9071) Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (5063) military actions (2335) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (125) drones (2365)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 