Occupier disappears in fire after firing point-blank at kamikaze drone lying on ground. VIDEO
A video of a kamikaze attack by a drone operator from the 68th Dovbush Brigade, which resulted in the occupier's elimination, has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the attack initially went well for the Russian - he managed to avoid a direct hit from the drone. In addition, the drone's ammunition did not detonate. Then the occupier approaches the drone, which is lying on the ground, fires a shot and disappears in the fire.
See also Censor.NET: An occupier in combat ineptly threw a grenade and it exploded next to him. VIDEO
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password