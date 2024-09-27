Occupier disappears in fire after firing point-blank at kamikaze drone lying on ground. VIDEO

A video of a kamikaze attack by a drone operator from the 68th Dovbush Brigade, which resulted in the occupier's elimination, has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the attack initially went well for the Russian - he managed to avoid a direct hit from the drone. In addition, the drone's ammunition did not detonate. Then the occupier approaches the drone, which is lying on the ground, fires a shot and disappears in the fire.

See also Censor.NET: An occupier in combat ineptly threw a grenade and it exploded next to him. VIDEO