Occupier ineptly threw grenade in battle and it exploded next to him. VIDEO
The occupier decided to throw a grenade at Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield, but did so in such a way that the ammunition exploded next to him.
According to Censor.NET, the curious moment was filmed by drone operators of the "Wild Hornets" unit of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush Brigade.
