Occupier ineptly threw grenade in battle and it exploded next to him. VIDEO

The occupier decided to throw a grenade at Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield, but did so in such a way that the ammunition exploded next to him.

According to Censor.NET, the curious moment was filmed by drone operators of the "Wild Hornets" unit of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush Brigade.

Author: 

Russian Army (9060) grenade (85) odd things (53) 68th separate hunting brigade (55)
