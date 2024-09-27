In south, 103 occupiers and more than 50 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed in one day

Over the past day, September 26, the South's defense forces destroyed more than 100 invaders, 28 unmanned aerial vehicles, about 30 pieces of weapons and military equipment, and repelled 4 enemy assaults.

It is noted that 103 enemy personnel were lost during the day.

In addition, the Russians lost:

10 units of automobile and armored vehicles;

4 reconnaissance UAVs;

24 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type;

6 guns;

2 mortars;

1 video surveillance complex "Murom";

2 motorcycles;

2 boats.

The Ukrainian defenders also impressed:

17 dugouts;

1 ammunition storage place;

2 observation points;

2 firing positions.

The situation in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces

As reported, during the past 24 hours, 4 assault attempts were recorded in the Dnieper and Orichiv directions. The enemy, having suffered significant losses, retreated.

The occupiers press with artillery fire, carry out airstrikes, use various types of attack UAVs, conduct aerial reconnaissance.

Yesterday, September 26, the enemy used 291 FPV drones, 3 Lancet-type attack UAVs, dropped 418 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications.

