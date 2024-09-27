More than 70 combat engagements took place in frontline, most intense in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

As of 4 p.m., more than 70 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day. Today, the situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions.

The situation in the north

Systematic attacks by enemy artillery and aviation along the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue. Today, enemy artillery shelling from the territory of Russia hit areas near such settlements as Studenok, Velyka Pysarivka, Novomykolaivka, Obody and Boyaro-Lezhachi. In addition, the enemy struck with GABs in the areas of Prohres, Yastrubshchyna, Komarivka, Studenok, Meliachyha, Bilovody, Khodyne, Buniakyne, dropping a total of 14 aerial bombs.

The enemy does not forget to strike at its own territory, today the enemy carried out six air strikes on the Kursk region, using seven air bombs.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders twice tried to assault the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk, our troops repelled the Russian attacks.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units six times in the vicinity of Synkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova. Ukrainian troops are holding steadfastly, four combat engagements are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

Hostilities in Donbas

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Novosadove. Four combat engagements ended, two more are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out three assault actions with the support of army aviation towards the positions of our troops near Hryhorivka and Stupochky. All attacks were repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk, Shcherbanivka and New York, where the Defense Forces repelled two attacks, and three firefights are still ongoing. The occupiers are actively using aviation in this area, in particular, the areas of Druzhba, Berestok and Kostiantynivka are being bombed.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has already made 19 attempts to drive our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Dachinske, Marynivka, Selydove and Novotoretske. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 15 enemy attacks so far, with four attacks continuing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to the updated information, 13 attacks of the occupation army have been repelled so far, four attacks are ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, our troops repelled five attacks towards Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Vodiane and Katerynivka, three more attacks are ongoing, and the enemy's attempts to advance have failed.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to attack our units near Novodarivka and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy tried twice unsuccessfully to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions.