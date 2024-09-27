During course of day, five people were wounded in Kherson as result of Russian shelling

As of 3:30 p.m. on September 27, five people were injured in Kherson as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces.

A 47-year-old man was wounded in the morning hostile shelling in Dniprovskyi district of the city. He sustained a mine-blast injury and an open head wound. The wounded man was hospitalized for medical care.

After 10:00 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked the suburbs of Kherson with a drone. An 80-year-old man sustained a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wound to his left leg. He turned to doctors.

Today, a 41-year-old man turned to doctors. Yesterday at about 6 p.m., as a result of another enemy drone drop of explosives in Kherson, he sustained a contusion and a mine-blast injury.

Two injured were hospitalized as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in Dniprovskyi district of the city. Men born in 1958 and 1959 were wounded around noon. Both had mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds.

A 53-year-old man was taken to the hospital. He was hit by an enemy drone explosive in Dniprovskyi district of the city at about 2 pm. The victim is being further examined.

"As of this hour, five people in Kherson have been injured as a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces," Mrochko summarized.

As reported, on September 26, the occupiers attacked 24 settlements in the Kherson region. In the morning, they attacked Kherson and Ingulets, and two children were injured.