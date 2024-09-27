Helicopter with deputy from United Russia crashes in Russia. PHOTO

Sergei Smetanin, a member of the Arkhangelsk City Duma from the ruling United Russia party, was on board the Robinson helicopter that crashed on the morning of September 27.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media, citing emergency services.

The Robinson 44 helicopter reportedly disappeared from radar near Arkhangelsk. On board the private helicopter were United Russia deputy Sergei Smetanin and businessman Alexei Semenov.

"Today, at 09:10 Moscow time, a helicopter of the Arkhangelsk regional search and rescue base found a Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed 5 kilometers from the village of Bychache. The bodies of two victims were found at the crash site," the regional agency of the State Fire Service said in a statement.

Criminal proceedings have been opened over the crash. The Investigative Committee claims that the helicopter's flight was not coordinated, and the flight plan was not provided.

In July, it was reported that a Robinson R44II helicopter was found crashed in the Russian republic of Yakutia, which disappeared on July 19 after an emergency beacon went off in the Aldan district. There were three FSB officers on board.