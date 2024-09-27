There can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine, - Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg at the UN

Peace in Ukraine should be negotiated, not dictated by Moscow. Moreover, no negotiations on Ukraine can take place without its participation.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg emphasized this during a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Russia is relentlessly continuing its full-scale aggressive war against Ukraine. The violation of the UN Charter and the basic rules we have set for ourselves continues to shock. My country, Austria, is militarily neutral. But neutrality does not and has never meant indifference," the Austrian minister said.

Schallenberg added that a world in which Russia can change borders with tanks and missiles "is more dangerous for all of us."

"After 946 days of untold human suffering and destruction, it is time to return to diplomacy. No one wants or deserves peace more than the citizens of Ukraine. But peace achieved through negotiations, not dictates from Moscow," he emphasized.

According to Schallenberg, the most basic principles of international law, enshrined in the UN Charter, "must be the basis of any negotiations leading to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

"And let me be very clear: there can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine," added Schallenberg.

Earlier, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said that calls by some Western politicians for Ukraine to give up part of its territory in exchange for peace with Russia are absolutely unacceptable and absurd.