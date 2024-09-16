Ukraine offered Austria assistance in overcoming flood consequences, - Chancellor Nehammer

Ukraine has offered Austria assistance in dealing with the consequences of severe flooding in the country.

This was announced by Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Nehammer expressed his gratitude to the countries that offered Austria assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the floods. Ukraine is among them.

"In difficult times, we are particularly grateful for the friendship and solidarity of our neighbours and friends. Bavaria, Slovenia, South Tyrol, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands and Ukraine have offered to help combat the effects of the bad weather in Austria. Thank you very much, you are true friends!" the Austrian Chancellor said in a statement.

Floods in Europe

Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria.

Due to the natural disaster in Poland and the Czech Republic, railway operators in both countries temporarily cancelled a number of flights.

On the instructions of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha offered "the relevant countries in our part of Europe the assistance of rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine".

Later, Tusk said that Ukraine had offered to help Poland with flood relief: it was ready to send 100 rescuers.

A state of emergency is declared in Poland.