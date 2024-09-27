During course of day, Russians fired 41 times at Sumy region: they used mortars, GABs, UAVs and FPV drones

On September 27, Russian troops fired 41 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 95 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy RMA.

In particular, they were shelled:

Velyka Pysarivka community: launching of a GAB (4 explosions), dropping of ammunition from a UAV (5 explosions), shelling with FPV drones (13 explosions), mortar shelling (13 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (5 explosions), FPV drone shelling (1 explosion), mortar shelling (5 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (2 explosions), a GAB was launched (3 explosions), mortar shelling (14 explosions), and shelling with the use of an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Shalyhyne community: launching of a GAB (5 explosions), shelling with the use of FPV drones (3 explosions).

Khotyn community: there were launches of the GAB (6 explosions).

Bilopillia community: the enemy fired from artillery (8 explosions).

Richky community: a GAB was launched (2 explosions).

Myropillia community: Russians dropped incendiary ammunition from a UAV (5 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: the enemy attacked with FPV drones (2 explosions).

Read more: Russians attack railway station in Sumy region: 3 people wounded