Russians attack railway station in Sumy region: 3 people wounded

Russian occupation troops attacked a railway station in Sumy region, injuring 3 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

At about 13:00, the Russian Federation attacked the Khutir- Mykhailivskyi (Druzhba) railway station in Shostka district with FPV drones.

"As a result of the enemy attack, three employees of the railway station were injured," the prosecutor's office said.

