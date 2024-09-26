Occupiers killed man in Sumy region over past day, 171 attacks were recorded in total. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops fired on the territory of Sumy region once again. A total of 171 attacks were recorded using various types of weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

"Unfortunately, a civilian was killed as a result of the shelling. In addition, 8 private houses, an outbuilding, a car, and a gas distribution pipeline were damaged. Dry vegetation also caught fire," the statement said.

