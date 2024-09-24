Russians fired 90 times at Sumy region during day: 1 person killed

On September 24, Russians fired 90 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 191 explosions were recorded.

In particular, they were shelled:

Velyka Pysarivka community: the enemy attacked with mortars (27 explosions), artillery (2 explosions), FPV drones (10 explosions), MLRS (20 explosions), and dropped VOG-type shells from UAVs (4 explosions).

Sumy community: a GAB was launched (3 explosions).

Richky community: a launch of GAB was recorded (1 explosion).

Esman community: 7 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also shelling with the use of FPV drones (4 explosions).

Bilopillia community: launches of GAB (4 explosions), mortar attacks (21 explosions), FPV drone attacks (1 explosion), tank attacks (11 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: the enemy attacked with artillery (8 explosions), FPV drones (9 explosions), dropped a VOG-type shell from a UAV (8 explosions).

Putivl community: launching of GAB (3 explosions), shelling with the use of FPV drones (2 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: launches of GAB (9 explosions), shelling with FPV drones (2 explosions) were recorded, resulting in the death of 1 civilian.

Shalyhyne community: the enemy struck with a GAB (5 explosions) and mortar attacks (6 explosions).

Khotyn community: there was a launch of GAB (1 explosion), shelling with the use of a "Geranium" UAV (1 explosion).

Mykolaivka community: a GAB was launched (1 explosion).

Druzhba community: shelling with the use of FPV drones was recorded (13 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: there was shelling with the use of FPV drones (5 explosions).

Myropillia community: an attack with the use of FPV drones (2 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: an attack was carried out using an FPV drone (3 explosions).

