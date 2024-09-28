Enemy hits house with drone in Mykolaiv region, wounding couple, husband is in serious condition

Today, on 28 September 2024, Russian troops again attacked a residential building in the Kutsurubska community in the Mykolaiv region with an FPV drone.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a married couple of pensioners, residents of the house, were wounded.

Condition of the wounded

They were both hospitalised. The 67-year-old man is in serious condition, the 64-year-old woman is in moderate condition. The wounded are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had attacked a power facility in the Mykolaiv region and that there were power cuts.